Bollywood Newswrap, September 26: Ranveer Singh to resume shoot for Aditya Dhar’s film; Neetu Kapoor showers love on Alia Bhatt’s Jigra trailer

Today, September 26, 2024, was another day packed with exciting happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on any updates, this newswrap is here to your rescue. From Pinkvilla exclusively revealing about Ranveer Singh preparing to resume shoot for Aditya Dhar’s film in November to Neetu Kapoor showering love on Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra’s trailer, here are the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 26, 2024:

1. Ranveer Singh set to resume shoot for Aditya Dhar’s action thriller in November

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranveer Singh, who recently became a father, is set to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s movie in November. Earlier, the actor completed a month-long first schedule in Thailand. A source shared, “We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule.”

2. Neetu Kapoor hails Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra’s trailer

The trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s upcoming movie Jigra was released today. Alia’s ever-supportive mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, praised the trailer, saying, “Goosebumps and impactful,” accompanied by clap emojis. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and more also showed their appreciation.

3. Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s film Do Patti to premiere in October

Kriti Sanon and Kajol have joined forces for a mystery thriller titled Do Patti. The film, marking Kriti’s first production, is set to be released on Netflix. It has now been revealed that Do Patti will premiere in the last week of October.

4. Kartik Aaryan teases ‘Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The teaser of the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to drop on September 27. Ahead of the teaser, Kartik Aaryan dropped a new poster and teased the face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika in this Diwali release.

5. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 debuts on OTT

The recent horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has emerged as a massive success. The film has now been released on OTT. It is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and will soon be available to the subscribers for free.

