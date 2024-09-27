Housefull 5 EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and team brave the sea storm; show continues for the whole gang

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 has been piquing fans’ anticipation ever since the shoot for the comedy-caper has started. While the team members have been consistent in sharing BTS pictures, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the team continues to be in the right spirits despite shooting in the rough sea conditions on the cruise.

A source close to the development has exclusively shared with us that the team of Housefull 5 is currently shooting on a cruise. It is somewhere in the middle of Spain and France. Though the sea conditions are rough with a lot of wind leading to water sickness to a lot of crew members and even actors, the team of Akshay Kumar led film continues to shoot in high spirits.

It has also been revealed that the Singham Again actor is ensuring the right shoot environment on the cruise and keeping the team together.

Just a couple of days back, Akshay Kumar taking to his Instagram handle posted a picture with his co-stars. The post that exuded swag featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dino Morea while they stood against a wall and posed for the momentous click. Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, "Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!"

Talking about the ensemble star cast for the film, earlier a source revealed, “It’s a cruise full of characters, and every character is a part of the film for a reason. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very sure to get the casting right and the gang of Housefull 5 is now locked. It’s the biggest ensemble setup pulled ever by a producer, and the team is excited to embark on a fun ride.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has an impressive star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. In addition to this, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma will be taking pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

