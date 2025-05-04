Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama remains steady on third Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s latest release Kesari 2 released in theaters worldwide over two weeks ago on April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar along with R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, this Kesari sequel released 6 years after the prequel to a highly positive word-of-mouth. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film has now entered the Day 17 of its run.

Though it started decently, the theatrical run for this Akshay Kumar starrer was later affected by several new releases in the coming weeks. Now, the film continues running on a small level at the box office. In its last 16 days at the Indian box office, Kesari 2 collected Rs 76.6 crore net, where its third Saturday contributed with Rs 1.75 crore.

According to its morning trends for Day 17, the legal drama is expected to see a minor growth on its third Sunday, also marking the end of its third weekend. This Sunday net would add up and take it much closer to the Rs 80 crore mark.

Over two weeks into its release, this Dharma Productions’ film is currently running parallely with several other big and small performers like Raid 2, Thunderbolts, The Bhootnii and Ground Zero. Even after this, the Akshay Kumar starrer is running decently at the box office.

Among his upcoming films, the actor would be seen this year in several other much-awaited films like Housefull 5, his immediate next film, followed by Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle. Additionally, he would also play Lord Shiva in the much-awaited Telugu film Kannappa. Interestingly, the actor has five Bollywood releases this year in his pipeline with four of them being sequels, leaving out Sky Force released in January 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

