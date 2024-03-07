Boney Kapoor jokes Maidaan helmer Amit Sharma is his ‘real son’, Arjun Kapoor is ‘adopted’

The trailer of the upcoming big Bollywood film Maidaan was launched today in Mumbai at a grand event. The star cast including Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with director Amit Sharma and producer Boney Kapoor were present at the event. Boney who produced Amit's directorial debut Tevar as well has worked for the second time with him. Praising him at the event, the producer jokingly said Amit is his real son and Arjun Kapoor is the adopted one.

Boney Kapoor jokes Maidaan director Amit Sharma is his real son and Arjun Kapoor is the adopted one

Boney Kapoor who is a happy producer heaped praise on Maidaan's director Amit Sharma and jokingly said that Arjun Kapoor is his adopted son. Speaking at the event, he said, "Amit, I've known for quite some time. He's my real son and Arjun (Kapoor) is probably an adopted son. Ye Tevar se chala aa raha hai (He's been with me since Tevar (2015), but of course, he gives me all the love as a son, and I try to do my best as a father."

"Kuch cheezen sahi ho jaati hain, kuch cheezen galat hoti hain. Jitni meri capacity hai uske hisaab se main kaam kar sakta hoon. Ab tak to ye khush lagta hai, kamse kam on the face of it" (Sometimes things end up well, and sometimes they go the wrong way. I can work according to my capacity. He looks happy as of now, at least on the face of it) he added.

Advertisement

Amit Sharma praises Boney Kapoor

Amit Sharma also praised Boney Kapoor for his resilience and said, "Agar Boney ji na hote toh yeh film kabhi khatam nahi hoti." (If Boney Sir wasn't with us, this film would've never been completed). "The kind of resilience he has, hats off" he added.

More about Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2024. It will also be released in the IMAX format.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reveals how Maidaan is different from other biopics, sport movies; 'It's a strong emotional drama'