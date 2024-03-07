Ajay Devgn reveals how Maidaan is different from other biopics, sport movies; 'It's a strong emotional drama'

The upcoming film Maidaan is generating a lot of buzz as it gears up for its release this year. Starring Ajay Devgn, the biographical sports drama has already grabbed attention with its intriguing teaser and posters. Now, with the trailer out, audiences got a sneak peek into the narrative, which focuses on the influential coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his significant contribution to Indian football. During the trailer launch event, Ajay Devgn revealed how this film is different from other biopics and sport films.

Ajay Devgn reveals how Maidaan is different from other biopics and sport films

Today, on March 7, the highly anticipated trailer of the Ajay Devgn starrer film Maidaan dropped and the makers had organized a trailer launch event for the same. During the event, Ajay Devgn spoke about how the film is different from the other biopics and sport dramas and mentioned that the movie isn't solely about sports, it encompasses various layers. Apart from the sporting aspect, it delves into strong emotional drama. He also highlighted that it's been a while since he portrayed a character with such depth and complexity. He said, “It's not just a sports film. Its a film with so many layers. It's a strong emotional drama apart from sports. After a long time, I played a character with so many layers.”