Boney Kapoor, Mona Kapoor’s divorce led Anshula Kapoor into her own shell, admits Arjun Kapoor’s sister; ‘people started talking about my upbringing’

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie. She has established her name as a writer, body positivity advocate, and entrepreneur. Recently, she shared how her parents' separation in her childhood shaped her years growing up. Moreover, she explained how people judged them and negatively commented on her family values after it.

Anshula Kapoor, who recently sat down for an interview with Hautterfly, reflected on her childhood days after her parent's separation. For those unaware, Boney married Mona in 1983 and separated in 1996. They had two children, Arjun and Anshula, who continued to live with their mother.

However, when the filmmaker married Sridevi after his separation, it raised many eyebrows in the 90s and made their family a subject of discussion. The multitude of perspectives and negative comments about their family values and upbringing affected Anshula.

She said, "People started talking about family values, my upbringing etc… I resigned into my own shell and was trying to figure out what this new normal was all about."

Earlier, on a Discovery Plus show, the 2 States actor revealed that he gained 150 kg at the age of 16 weight after his parent's separation because he found comfort in food. In addition he had asthma and other health problems.

Despite her issues, she witnessed her mother, Mona Shourie's strength. Kapoor recalled everyone, including their father, mother, and uncle. Sanjay Kapoor became busy with their lives. But, her mother became a 'one-man army' doing her work and looking after her kids.

The entrepreneur noted, "Eventually, when we moved to our own space, Mom had to become a one-person army. She was the caretaker, the love giver, the problem solver, and the breadwinner. She was both parents in one, and it was like she had ten hands to take care of us."

Mona Shourie was a well-known TV serial producer. But, she passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure and dealing with cancer, a few days before her son, Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

