EXCLUSIVE: "My mom blessed that day and I was able to carve a career"; Arjun Kapoor talks about the most important 'Friday' of his life

Arjun Kapoor made his debut in the year 2012 with a film called Ishaqzaade with Parineeti Chopra. The film kickstarted his career and since then, he hasn't looked back. He has had his fair share of successes and failures but they only have made him stronger. He is currently in the best phase of his life, following the release of Singham Again, which is running quite well at the box office. The actor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interaction of his, where he candidly spoke about his successes and failures, and also the bad phase he was going through.

Arjun Kapoor Recalls Not Being Able To Feel The Feeling Of His Debut Film, Because Of Losing His Mother A Month And A Half Earlier

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla following the release of Singham Again in which he essayed the role of Danger Lanka, Arjun Kapoor was asked about how the fate of an actor changes from Friday to Friday, and how he felt during the release of his first film. The Ishaqzaade actor gave a very elaborate but heartfelt answer, which made everyone in the audience cheer and root for him on a number of occasions. Though he found it difficult to articulate how he felt on the day he debuted, he tried. He answered, "I had lost my mom 45 days before. So I was not feeling (it). I did promotions to just get myself out there and distract myself. The film released. It didn't don upon me that my film has released and it is going to be for the rest of my life. At that time, I was just going through the beats. But I do remember during Ishaqzaade, I went to YRF; I met Adi sir (Aditya Chopra), and Habib sir was there with Parineeti (Chopra) and he said to go to the theatres to see the reaction, because I was numb. And back then, reviews wouldn't come so soon".

"In 2012, we didn't have Instagram reviews. Now we get reviews even before the first half. Now, even before you watch a film, you get a quick review. Back then, it took a day for the actual reviews to come. It was on Saturday and Sunday that you got to know your levels. Now you know your levels in the first three hours of the day of the release", he exclaimed.

Arjun Kapoor Shares That He Went To Mumbai's Iconic Gaeity Galaxy To Get Reactions For Ishaqzaade

He continued, "I went to Gaeity Galaxy and I have grown up watching movies in that theatre. I have gone to see films in that theatre with my mom. From DDLJ to Coolie No 1, I have watched everything there. And that day, I saw them whistling when the song 'Chokra Jawan' was playing. And no one knew me then, so that was a good thing. I was standing in the corner. And that day it sunk in me that this can be the rest of my life".

Arjun Kapoor Talks About The Importance Of 'Fridays' In Every Actor's Life

Arjun Kapoor elucidated what a Friday means for an actor and the actor's movie career. He said, "In our profession, Friday to Friday.. Like I said, one Friday decides your life. That Friday (release of Ishaqzaade) changed my life professionally, personally, emotionally, every way, somewhere; My mom blessed that day and I was able to carve a career in a profession I am really passionate about. I took a risk by not educating myself. It paid off. It is the biggest gamble that I could have made. That day when I saw Ishaqzaade in Gaeity and I saw people coming out and recognising me and taking photos and saying good stuff about me, I kind of realised that I can have a career, take care of myself and be independent. And make my parents proud". "I have grown up watching films all night. For me, cinema is everything. So that Friday was like a realisation that I can take care of myself and my sister, financially and emotionally also, because I had lost my backbone", he sighed.

Arjun Kapoor Clears The Misconception That An Actor Is Not Working Hard Because Their Film Is Not Working

The 2 States actor cleared the misconception that people create for an actor whose film is not doing well at the box office. He said, "People feel like you are not hardworking when films don't do well. I can't tell everyone, what's happening with me. All I can do is to put my head down and work. In the social media age, negativity sells more than positivity and that's the way of life now. I remember there is an audience in 2012 that gave me the love, that still wants me to succeed; still wants to enjoy me and still appreciates what I brought to the table in those 12 years - Good, bad, ugly. I have done pretty enjoyable films. Decent work."

"It's not like I don't get any work. I just needed that reconnect. And I wanted to validate them (the audience) that I respect your time, your money and I respect your opinion too. And I am working the best I can to do it. That's all you can do as an actor. You can't control Fridays. You can only do your hardwork. But you are dictated by your successes and failures. So I think this Friday (release of Singham Again) was just a validation that. That there is light at the end of the tunnel. I have always been a fighter. This Friday just validated that you should keep fighting. You take the punches, you take the hits and you keep fighting", he said.

Arjun Kapoor Speaks About Not Blowing The Trumpet When His Films Did Well At The Box Office

Arjun Kapoor extensively spoke about not using PR to hype his successes. "I have done 20 films in 12 years. So I have never shied away from the success and failures part of it. Pictures released. I didn't blow the trumpet of being the first in my time-frame to have a Rs 100 crore film. I kept working. I finished 2 States, it released and I went to shoot Tevar. Gunday opened at Rs 16 crore. It is a huge number. Even today, Rs 16 crore is a huge number for any film. That was 10 years back. So you moved on. There was no PR building exercise. I just kept working because my condition was that I have to keep working. If I am getting work, I'll continue doing good work. You should be shooting for one film, one should be in its release and the next one should be in line. You keep working so that you don't get affected by the Fridays".

"Ups and downs come and I have seen it through my family. Also, I didn't want to manipulate that I will do this kind of film first and that kind of film next. If you are getting good work, be instictive, be impulsive. I had to take a backseat in the last two years because the kind of work I wanted to do; There was nothing engaging and exciting. And Singham Again came at that time, and there is a pay off at the end of the day", a relieved Arjun Kapoor said.

Singham Again In Theatres

