INSIDE Boney Kapoor’s Birthday Bash: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula twin in black; don’t miss the cakes and sweets

On November 11, 2024, Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday surrounded by people he loves the most. A while ago, his daughter Anshula Kapoor took to her social media and dropped a clip of the birthday celebration. At the intimate bash, she was joined by siblings Arjun and Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anshula Kapoor dropped a sweet inside clip from her dad Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebration. In the video, the actor-producer can be seen feeding the cake to Arjun Kapoor followed by Anshula. While the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor wore a green shirt with matching pants, the Singham Again star along with his sister Anshula donned all-black attires.

The Archies actress and the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor can also be seen in the clip. For her dad’s big day, she came wearing a black crop top with blue denim pants. Anshula wished Boney ‘Happy Birthday’ on the clip and tagged Khushi and Arjun on it. The video was later reposted by the Gunday actor.

Yesterday, Arjun got emotional after his father heaped praise on him on his birthday. The Ki and Ka actor was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein we surprised him with an audio clip of his father Boney Kapoor.

In the emotional message, the producer expressed, “Your journey has been absolutely fantastic with ups and downs. Keep up the good work, and after watching you in Singham Again, I feel you have a very, very great innings coming soon in your life with the kind of job that you've done."

He added, "So, I congratulate you on the success. I congratulate the entire team on the success, and I'm proud of you all over again. I'm saying this. You're the best son I could have asked for. It's good that you maintained yourself. I like the way you're looking now. Maintain this and all the best for the future.”

On his father’s birthday, Arjun shared the clip on his Instagram and expressed that he is living for moments like these when he can make his father proud. In the caption, the Ishaqzaade debutant stated, “Living for moments like these! Nothing feels better than making you proud Dad, and celebrating this moment on your birthday makes it even more special. Glad I could make you happy on your birthday with my work.”

Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

