BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to now release on April 11; makers push release by a day

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. Originally scheduled for release on April 10, the film was postponed to April 11 because Eid was falling a day later, and paid previews were planned for the evening of April 10. However, there's another development regarding the film's release plan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to not have paid previews

As per the latest update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan won't have paid previews now and will be released in cinemas on April 11. The makers have pushed the release date of the film a day ahead, which means the fans will have to wait a little extra for it.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn led Maidaan, will be having paid previews starting at 6 PM on April 10.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan chops the film by 8 minutes for a crisper cut

As the film gears up for its release on Eid 2024, the makers have reportedly decided to make the final cut of BMCM crisper. As per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Vashnu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Ali Abbas Zafar have decided to sit down to slash the film by 8 minutes.

An insider was quoted as saying by the publication, “The entire team loved the film, however, feel that there is a scope for a crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience. The idea is to provide entertainment during the festive season of Eid, without any drag moments.”

Further explaining, the insider said, “Akshay Kumar, Vashnu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani are working on a crisper cut of BMCM with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The revised run-time of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to be around 2 hours and 35 minutes.” The team is also looking at re-censoring the film on Monday.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film is ready to hit cinemas on April 11.