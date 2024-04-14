BREAKING: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing outside Salman Khan's house

Hours after two unknown gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the incident.

By Aditya Sagar
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  04:05 PM IST |  6.5K
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for firing outside Salman Khan's house (Instagram/Salman Khan, File)
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for firing outside Salman Khan's house (Instagram/Salman Khan, File)

Salman Khan's security has been beefed up and the authorities are on their toes after two unknown gunmen opened fire outside the actor's house on Sunday morning. Much to everyone's assumption, this threat has also seemingly arrived from Khan's arch-rival Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for opening fire outside Salman Khan's house

In a purported Facebook post, Anmol who happens to be jailed gangster Lawrence Bishoi's brother wrote in Hindi, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."

Anmol Bishnoi's facebook post

Pinkvilla does not take responsibility for this post's authenticity. The attached screenshot has been sourced from other media outlets.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Salman Khan after firing incident; Mumbai Police register case against ‘unknown person’

