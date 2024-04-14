Death threats by Bishnoi gang to gunfire outside Bandra residence, why is Salman Khan being targeted; EXPLAINED

Salman Khan recently announced his film Sikandar on Eid and gave the best Eidi his fans and followers can ever have. However, the joy faded within a few days as on April 14, the actor woke up to gunshots at his Bandra residence. This is not the first time a blind threat has been given to Salman Khan but why only him? Read on as we decode why the Tiger actor has become an infamous target.

Who is brewing a beef against Salman Khan?

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has often claimed to be threatening Salman Khan in one or the other incident. The one that took place most recently was also claimed by Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi through a Facebook post. Anmol openly claimed that next time it won’t be Salman’s house where he will fire but it will be him.

Previous threats issued by the Bishnoi gang to Salman Khan

In March 2023, Salman's manager received a threatening email, prompting the filing of an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar—a gangster based in Canada and a close associate of Bishnoi—and an individual named Mohit Garg. The email referred to an interview given by Bishnoi from Tihar jail, during which he had issued threats against the actor.

The email which was sent from Mohit Garg's ID, said that Brar wished to have a conversation with the actor. The email conveyed that if the actor wished to resolve the matter, a face-to-face discussion with Brar should be done. Furthermore, it warned of potential repercussions if the matter was not addressed promptly.

In April 2023, the actor faced a fresh threat coming from a man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur purportedly associated with a cow protection group. Allegedly, he threatened Salman Khan with a targeted attack on April 30. The threat, received as a call to the Mumbai Police control room at 9 pm on April 10, was attributed to an individual identifying himself as Rocky Bhai. Subsequently, Mumbai Police initiated an investigation and apprehended a 16-year-old boy from Thane in connection with the case.

Threats that arrived in 2022

In June 2022, a threatening letter was discovered at Bandra Bandstand, a spot where Salman’s father Salim Khan often takes walks. The letter made reference to the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in May of that year, purportedly by the Bishnoi gang, and warned of the actor facing a similar fate as the Punjab-based singer-turned-politician. A Punjab Police investigation revealed that two individuals had conducted surveillance of the route to Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse and had rented a room for a month. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by the Mumbai Police.

Why is Salman Khan on Lawrence Bishnoi’s radar?

Bishnoi has reportedly made threats and attempted to attack Salman Khan, citing the actor's alleged connection to the 1998 blackbuck killing incident during the filming of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Blackbucks hold sacred significance within the Bishnoi community which made Lawrence Bishnoi express his discontent with the actor. However, several law enforcement agencies have suggested that gangs like that of Bishnoi often target high-profile individuals to gain headlines and force victims into paying protection fees.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi is a 31-year-old Punjab-based gangster currently locked inside Tihar Jail. He was the one who also claimed responsibility for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death.

