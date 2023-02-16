BREAKING: Pathaan Day at the box office on February 17 as ticket rates slashed down to Rs 110 flat

The Yash Raj Films Production, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is on a historic run at the box office in India and Overseas with a worldwide collection of Rs 964 crore till date. The Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has recorded $44.27 million till date in the overseas territories alone, while the all India net collection stands a little under Rs 500 crore. While Pathaan has already become the number 1 film of all time from the Hindi Film Industry, it is on its course to top the collections of Bahubali 2 to emerge the number 1 film in the Hindi markets in the next few weeks. It's mission 511 crore for Pathaan now and that seems to be a reality soon. And now, as Pathaan enters it's 4th week, YRF and Exhibitors have come up with a masterstroke to respect the audience for all the love they have recieved over the last few weeks.

We have learnt that the the national chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis - alongwith Miraj, Movie Time and Mukta A2 among others have decided to slash the ticket rates of Pathaan to Rs 110 flat - full day, all shows - on February 17 to celebrate the historic run of the film at the box office. "It's a gesture for the audience and the support they have shown to the film all through it's run. The ones who missed seeing the film till date can watch it at rates that are easy on their pockets now and the rest can go for repeat viewing to enjoy the historic success on big screen. It's a win and win for all," an exhibitor told us.

The rates are expected to increase the footfalls for the film through its' run. The studio and exhibitors are optimistic to have bigger footfalls in the fourth weekend, which will also spike the collections. Pathaan's worldwide collections are closing in at Rs 970 crores and it is just a matter of time before the box office juggernaut sails past the coveted Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide figure. Currently, Pathaan is the fifth highest grossing Indian film across the globe, only behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Unlike other releases, Pathaan is yet to see a release in non-traditional international markets.

Pathaan to enter Rs 500 crore club

Today, that is on the 16th of February, the film will be entering the coveted Rs 500 crores nett club. The Hindi version of the film will slowly creep its way to the Rs 500 crores nett mark in the following week. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates