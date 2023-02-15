Pathaan Third Wednesday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan fronted spy-drama holds steadily; Adds Rs 3.5 cr on day 22

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had yet another rock solid day at the box office. The collections came back to normal levels after the boost it got on the 14th of February, on account of Valentine's Day. On its 22nd day at the box office, Pathaan garnered Rs 3.50 crore nett in Hindi, to take its domestic Hindi nett total to Rs 481.90 crores. The dubbed collections are around Rs 17.45 crores and that takes the India nett total to Rs 499.35 crores.

Pathaan Will Cross Rs 500 Crores Nett In India Tomorrow Tomorrow, that is on the 16th of February, the film will be entering the coveted Rs 500 crores nett club. The Hindi version of the film will slowly creep its way to the Rs 500 crores nett mark in the following week. And then the journey to top Baahubali 2 will begin. Pathaan needs to hold well amidst new releases that will be releasing every week from coming Friday. Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are up for release this Friday and then of course we have the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi fronted Selfiee, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Although there is enough exhibition potential to accomodate more than one big release, it always gives prospective viewers an option to choose from, leading to division in collections.

Pathaan's worldwide collections are closing in at Rs 970 crores and it is just a matter of time before the box office juggernaut sails past the coveted Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide figure. Currently, Pathaan is the fifth highest grossing Indian film across the globe, only behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Unlike other releases, Pathaan is yet to see a release in non-traditional international markets. The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:- Day 1 - Rs 55 cr Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr Day 20 - Rs 4 cr Day 21 - Rs 5.40 cr Day 22 - Rs 3.50 cr Total = Rs. 481.90 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 499.35 cr nett all versions) You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.

