Crakk song Dil Jhoom OUT: Vidyut Jammwal-Nora Fatehi flaunt sizzling chemistry in soft romantic melody

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Promising a distinctive blend of sports and action, the movie features an ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. Following the intriguing teaser, the first song from the soundtrack, titled Dil Jhoom has been unveiled. This romantic number is beautifully captured on-screen with the pair of Vidyut and Nora.

On Monday, January 15, the makers of the upcoming film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa unveiled the debut track from its music album, titled Dil Jhoom. This captivating romantic number, featuring the dynamic duo of Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi, is a reimagining of Ali Zafar's popular track, Jhoom.

Originally penned and composed by Ali Zafar, Tanishk Bagchi has lent his expertise to recreate the music for Dil Jhoom, with new lyrics by Gurpreet Saini. The soulful voices of Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal bring this enchanting melody to life.

Vidyut and Nora enchant with their electric chemistry, gracefully dancing through stunning international locales in the music video. Seamlessly weaving into the romantic narrative of the film, Dil Jhoom emerges as a delightful musical and visual spectacle, undoubtedly heightening the anticipation and excitement surrounding the movie.

Watch the full song here:

Discussing his decision to include Jhoom in his film, Vidyut expressed, "Jhoom has been a constant on my romantic playlist. The melody feels just right, resonating with pure emotion. The song encapsulates all the right emotions we needed, making it the perfect soundtrack for Crakk.”

Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, the film is set to hit the screens on February 23, 2024.

