What to watch this weekend: Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan to Lara Dutta-Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie releases. These are a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, romance, and more. From Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan to Lara Dutta-Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, there are several movies and series releasing this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Ruslaan

Release Date: April 26

April 26 Star Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa

Jagapathi Babu, Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa Director: Katyayan Shivpuri

Katyayan Shivpuri Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial. Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotions as Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative. The emotional depth of the story shown in the theme music and teasers indicates that the film will resonate deeply with the audience, providing a compelling and relatable experience.

2. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Release Date: April 25

April 25 Star Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Prasanna

Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Prasanna Director: Santosh Singh

Santosh Singh Genre: Action

Action Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Post the deadly Pulwama attacks, Kashyap and his team hit back with a fitting reply. In Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, they must race against time to bring back their captured pilot while also battling Pakistan's lies in global media.

3. Dil Dosti Dilemma

Release Date: April 25

April 25 Star Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani

Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani Director: Debbie Rao

Debbie Rao Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the Dil Dosti Dilemma series, Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when sent to her grandparents' traditional neighborhood as punishment. Pretending to be in Canada to maintain appearances with friends, she navigates struggles and learns new life lessons.

4. Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa

Release Date: April 26

April 26 Stars: Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi

Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Genre: Action, Sport

Action, Sport Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa follows Vidyut Jammwal's character, starting from the busy slums of Mumbai to the intense world of extreme underground sports.

