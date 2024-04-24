What to watch this weekend: Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan to Lara Dutta-Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie releases. These are a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, romance, and more. From Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan to Lara Dutta-Jimmy Shergill's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, there are several movies and series releasing this weekend.
Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:
1. Ruslaan
- Release Date: April 26
- Star Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa
- Director: Katyayan Shivpuri
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial. Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotions as Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative. The emotional depth of the story shown in the theme music and teasers indicates that the film will resonate deeply with the audience, providing a compelling and relatable experience.
2. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
- Release Date: April 25
- Star Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Prasanna
- Director: Santosh Singh
- Genre: Action
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Post the deadly Pulwama attacks, Kashyap and his team hit back with a fitting reply. In Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, they must race against time to bring back their captured pilot while also battling Pakistan's lies in global media.
3. Dil Dosti Dilemma
- Release Date: April 25
- Star Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani
- Director: Debbie Rao
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In the Dil Dosti Dilemma series, Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when sent to her grandparents' traditional neighborhood as punishment. Pretending to be in Canada to maintain appearances with friends, she navigates struggles and learns new life lessons.
4. Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa
- Release Date: April 26
- Stars: Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi
- Director: Aditya Datt
- Genre: Action, Sport
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa follows Vidyut Jammwal's character, starting from the busy slums of Mumbai to the intense world of extreme underground sports.
