Have you been obsessing over Nora Fatehi’s fashion game just like us? Well, if you haven’t then we assure you that you’re missing out on some major fashion inspiration. The talented dancer’s fashion-forward choices are beyond incomparable. Her style game is bound to help you make sure that your wardrobes are always updated as per the modern trends. Her statements always render us speechless!

Keeping up with Nora Fatehi's pre-existing reputation, the Madgaon Express actress recently set social media ablaze with fresh, fiery, and fashionable pictures of herself from New York City, in a blue and green ensemble.

Nora Fatehi looked amazing in a trendy blue and green OOTD:

The Thank God actress recently made a case for her fashion superiority in a classy blue and green ensemble. This sassy OOTD featured a plain white T-shirt with a sophisticated high neckline.

The Bharat actress' body-hugging top highlighted her curves to perfection. It was further tucked into classy light blue denim jeans that were rolled up at the ankle to give it that laid-back and stylish appeal. Its overall look also helped elongate the diva’s legs.

Miss Fatehi further layered these with a stylish and oversized mint green and white trench coat. This full-sleeved wool blend tweed coat was from Gucci. The classy mid-length tweed coat is single-breasted and has been beautifully woven with multicolored wool-blend yarn. It also has multiple pockets to the front, slightly cropped sleeves, and stylish gold button embellishments that make it all the more special.

The classy piece comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,84,432 approximately, and we’re obsessed with its fresh and fabulous hue. It tied the diva’s sassy outfit together, giving us style inspiration like no other. The Hip Hop India judge also completed her ensemble with nude pumps from Christian Louboutin, with a stylish pointed-toe design that gave her feet a sleek look.

Nora Fatehi’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point:

Nora also added minimalistic accessories to complete the look. This list included dark-tinted sunglasses with gold stud earrings and a matching set of rings that added the whole look without actually stealing focus from the same.

But that’s not all, she also added the vibrant green Hermès Mini Kelly 20. This Bamboo-colored bag came with iconic palladium hardware and Chèvre Mysore leather which gave it that incomparable quality touch. The sleek and stylish bag went very well with her coat and was indeed a very wise decision!

Fatehi even tied her hair up into an effortlessly manageable and elegant bun while flaunting her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look. We love how she kept everything minimal so her fashionable and vibrant choices could speak volumes. We’re super inspired.

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

