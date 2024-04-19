The comic caper, Madgaon Express directed by Kunal Kemmu, has managed to record a steady run at the box office over the last 5 weeks. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi in the lead, the Excel Entertainment Production is headed towards a finish in the vicinity of Rs 30 to 31 crore in India, which is a fair result for a film with relatively new faces. A couple of weeks back, the film was looking at a lifetime number of Rs 20 – 21 crore, but the holds are much better than expected due to appreciation in Maharashtra, giving the film a fine theatrical run at lower levels.

Madgaon Express Team makes a profit of Rs 13 crore

The Kunal Kemmu directorial with Pratik, Divyendu, Avinash and Nora rides on a cost of production of Rs 20 crore, adding another 10 crore towards print and publicity, the total budget of this comic caper lands at Rs 30 crore. While the overseas numbers are negligible, the film is looking to get a theatrical share around Rs 12 crore from the Indian Box Office. The share would have been a little higher if not for the Buy One Get One Free offer, but nonetheless, the final India Share will be in the vicinity of Rs 12 to 12.50 crore, with another 50 lakh coming in from international markets.

Being an Excel Entertainment Production, the makers got very good non-theatrical deals, making it a profitable venture, pushing the makers for a part two. The film has fetched approx. Rs 30 crore from the sale of satellite, digital and music. On a budget of Rs 30 crore, the total revenue for the team of Madgaon Express is Rs 43 crore, leading to a return on investment of 40 percent. The in-house valuation of Madgaon Express for non-theatrical might be a little higher as it was clubbed as a part of the multi-film deal with satellite and digital players.

While the film is a HIT on the ROI front, the recoveries are largely skewed from non-theatrical revenue, which puts it in the bracket of a successful film but not a clean theatrical hit. The numbers are fine for the star cast and enough for the makers to escalate from hereon in the sequel. On the business front, the film has done HIT business in Mumbai and Pune, however, the numbers are below average outside the two cities. In fact, it’s the Maharastra belt, that has pushed the film to earn the success tag, and the run shall continue at lower levels for a couple of more weeks before it hits the digital world.

Decoding The Economics Madgaon Express

Particulars Amount Cost of Production Rs 20 crore Print & Publicity Rs 10 crore Total Expenses (A) Rs 30 crore Digital Rights Rs 17 crore Theatrical Share Rs 13 crore Satellite Rights Rs 8 crore Music Rights Rs 5 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 43 crore Total Profit (B-A) Rs 13 crore Return on Invest 40 percent Verdict Average

Note: Numbers & Data compiled from our independent sources

