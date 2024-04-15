Nora Fatehi expresses desire on bringing her story to screen; 'I think my life is documentary-worthy’

Nora Fatehi is among the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She rose to fame with her sizzling dance numbers like Dilbar, Kusu, Kamariya and O Saki among others. In addition to this, the Canadian dancer and actress has also appeared in several Bollywood movies. The actress has been in the industry for a very long time and has had her own fair share of struggles. In a recent interview, the Crakk actress mentioned her life is worthy of making into a documentary.

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to make a documentary on her life

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Nora Fatehi reflected on her past experiences and mentioned that she has a story to share with the audiences. She stated that she wants people to know about a ‘random girl’ who came to the ‘most random place’ and made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry by learning a new language and facing all the hardships.

“I have a story, and one day, I would want to make a documentary and talk about how this random girl named Nora belonging to the most random place in the world and who’s not even Indian came to Bollywood, assimilated, learned the language and broke barriers. She acted in a bunch of films with some good actors,” she said.

“People told her that she won’t be able to make it, but she made it happen and became a global star. This is my story. I think my life is documentary-worthy,” she further added.

On the professional front, the actress was seen in Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa alongside Vidyut Jammwal this year. The sports action film couldn’t do much wonders at the box office. Reacting to its box-office failure, the actress opined that it doesn’t bother her.

She said, “In my story, there’s no conversation about box office. That is someone else’s story. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I tell myself that it’s okay. At least, I got the chance to be in that film.”

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the directorial debut film of Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express. It also had Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the important roles. The film received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

