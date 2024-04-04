Crew: Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude towards director Rajesh A Krishnan for ‘most fun and memorable’ flight

The year 2024 has been quite an eventful year for Kriti Sanon. After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actress is currently basking in the success of her last release, Crew. The heist comedy has been soaring high at the box office and also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles. The film has been a current buzz on the internet. Adding to the fervor, Kriti Sanon recently took to her social media handle and shared a sweet gratitude note for director Rajesh A Krishnan.

Kriti Sanon drops cute post dedicated to Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

On April 4, a while back, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a series of images from the sets of Crew. The post features her and the director of the film, Rajesh A Krishnan. The post encapsulates several candid clicks. The first picture shows Kriti and the director laughing as they are clicked while talking to somebody behind the camera. The following pictures show Krishnan explaining shots to the actress.

While sharing the post, Kriti dropped a sweet note with a dash of humor as she expressed, “From 1 Captain to Another Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair @rajoosworld this flight wasn’t easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you’re smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj) Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana! #Crew”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Rajesh A Krishnan reacts to the post

Touched by the actress’s dedication, he reacted to the post by stating, “This one is for the ages! Missing you all,” followed by a sad emoji.

In addition to this, several fans also heaped praises on the post through their comments. A fan wrote, “Crew is one of most successful female lead actress movie ever,” another fan commented, “Loved your role,” while a third fan wrote, “Divya Rana has now been Indian's most loving captain.”

About Crew

The well-received Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles was released on March 29. It also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

ALSO READ: Crew: Hansal Mehta reacts to film’s success led by ‘Powerful women’ Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Saon and Tabu