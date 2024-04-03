Crew: Hansal Mehta reacts to film’s success led by ‘Powerful women’ Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Saon and Tabu

The highly-anticipated film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has been soaring high at the box office. The heist comedy film made under the creative direction of Rajesh A Krishnan was released on March 29. Ever since then, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Several Bollywood celebrities have also showered praises on the film. Now, a while back, renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reacted to the success of Crew.

Hansal Mehta reacts to Crew's success starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon

On April 03, a while back, veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram stories and re-shared the post made by the film’s producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The post highlights the film, Crew’s five-day cumulative worldwide global box-office collection, which is claimed to be Rs. 77.33 Cr. The post shared by her was captioned, “This #CREW is reaching new heights Don’t miss this flight #CrewInCinemasNow.”

The Scoop director expressed his delight at the film’s success as he shared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Powerful women who rule the world!” He further added, “More power @ektarkapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @rheakapoor”

Overwhelmed by the encouragement, Kriti Sanon reacted to Mehta’s reaction by stating, “Thank You Hansal Sir” while Ektaa sent hugs by mentioning, “Hugs Handsome”

Amul India sends major shout out to Crew

Meanwhile, hyping up the film’s success, popular diary brand Amul India who is also known for their creative doodles also joined in the fervor. On Tuesday, the diary brand sent a major shout-out to the film with a doodled image poster featured cartoon images of the lead trio- Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

The doodled poster replicated the film’s poster and featured the lead trio stunning in their red air hostess uniforms with bread pieces in their hands. Adding a dash of humor and keeping up with the theme, the text reads, “Please fasten your eat belts” and the text below reads, “Amul Crew Ka Cut.”

About Crew

The film is set against the backdrop of airline industry stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in key roles with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

