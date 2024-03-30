Crew: Kriti Sanon showers praise on 'iconic performers' Kareena Kapoor-Tabu; Bebo hints at pizza party soon

This year's most anticipated film, Crew, had fans buzzing with excitement right from its announcement. Featuring powerhouse talents like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the movie became the talk of the town upon its recent release in theaters. It has been receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics but is performing well at the box office.

What particularly worked in favor of the film is the camaraderie among the lead actresses off-screen, which fans often get glimpses of. Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram to pour her heart out and praise her co-actors.

Kriti Sanon expresses admiration for Kareena Kapoor and Tabu

With the release of Crew in theaters, Kriti Sanon took to expressing her admiration for co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also extended her thanks to producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor for their warmth and support. She shared, "This C R E W has my heart. I have admired these two women for years, and it's been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had!

I never felt like a junior on set (and didn’t behave like one too)! It was always three individual women, three different actors coming together as a team to create chemistry you’ve never seen before while we had a blast!"

Advertisement

She further mentioned, "From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily 'what did you eat for lunch?' @kareenakapoorkhan to @rheakapoor’s yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes, and @ektakapoor’s 'We’re gonna kill it' vibe, and of course, the pilot of our plane, @rajoosworld, and his never-ending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theaters guys!"

Bebo had a sweet reply to her post, writing, "Kriti....pizza soonooon."

Take a look:

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and backed by an outstanding team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew stars a trio of leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh, and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and 'lamboo' Kriti Sanon enjoy pizza party; Rhea Kapoor misses Tabu