WATCH: Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and 'lamboo' Kriti Sanon enjoy pizza party; Rhea Kapoor misses Tabu

This year's most anticipated film, Crew, has fans buzzing with excitement. Featuring powerhouse talents like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the movie has been the talk of the town since its announcement. The recent release of its trailer has only heightened the anticipation among viewers.

What's particularly refreshing about Crew is the camaraderie among the lead actresses off-screen, which fans often get glimpses of. Recently, producer Rhea Kapoor shared a delightful moment of Kareena and Kriti having a pizza party during the shoot.

Breaking stereotypes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon defy the notion that actresses are always on a strict diet. Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared heartwarming glimpses on her Instagram of the two actresses relishing pizza slices to the fullest. Kareena, in particular, looks adorable as she indulges in every bite with joy.

The atmosphere is brimming with laughter and camaraderie as they enjoy the pizza party alongside other members of the film. Rhea's caption, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! The Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY," adds to the fun and excitement surrounding the film.

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and backed by an outstanding team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is set to captivate audiences. With the powerhouse trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu leading the pack, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh, and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, this movie promises an unforgettable experience.

Brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film guarantees wholesome family entertainment. Mark your calendars for March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, as this film takes you on a thrilling and joyous journey that you won't soon forget.

