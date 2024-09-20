De De Pyaar De 2: Rakul Preet Singh relives her ‘DDLJ moment in Punjab ke khet’ as she shoots for Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is among the eagerly-awaited films of the year. After completing the first schedule of the film in Mumbai, the team has been shooting for its second schedule in Punjab. Recently, Rakul took to her social media handle, offering glimpses as she enjoyed her ‘DDLJ moment’ in ‘Punjab ke khet.’

Today, on September 20, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a post from the sets of De De Pyaar De 2. The album of pictures began with the actress standing in the lush green fields of Punjab during the sun-rise. The actress was seen sporting casual outfits, including an oversized shirt paired with cargo denim, while she was seen standing facing against the camera; caught in a candid moment.

The following couple of pictures were from her make-up room as she sweetly posed for the camera. One of the pictures featured her in a goofy mood. The fourth picture in the album captured a portfolio file with a coffee mug beside it and a pair of bangles. Rakul’s post concluded with an endearing picture as she flaunted her pout looking into the camera.

"Post packup mood (accompanied by a Purple Heart emoji) Not to miss my ddlj moment in Punjab ke khet (accompanied by a Purple Heart emoji)"

Soon after the post was shared, several fans gushed over the actress’ adorable post. A fan wrote, "So pretty & damm cute" while another fan wrote, "So pretty & damm cute" while a third fan remarked, "Beautiful view." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

De De Pyaar De 2 is a sequel to the 2019-released film which originally starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and, Rakul Preet Singh. The second installment in the franchise will star R Madhavan alongside Ajay and Rakul.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that DDPD 2 is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2025. An industry insider told us, “It’s a four-day-long weekend (holiday of Maharashtra and Labour Day) and is perfect for a film like De De Pyaar De 2, which is a family entertainer appealing to audiences of all age groups.”

