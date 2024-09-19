Janhvi Kapoor taunting Khushi Kapoor and her BFF for coming late on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari sets after watching their video is every elder sis ever

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the popular siblings of Bollywood. Every social media move of the Kapoor siblings catches everyone’s attention. Recently, their BFF and social media influencer Muskan Chanana shared a fun video and the Devara actress’ comment pretty much defines every elder sister’s reaction.

A video has been posted by social media influencer Muskan Chanana with Khushi Kapoor. In the fun transition video reel, the two are seen getting ready. The clip begins with the duo twinning in their white bathrobes as they clink their coffee mugs. The two then stun in gorgeous traditional suits.

While Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a pastel-colored suit paired with a white dupatta, her friend complimented her in a yellow floral suit. The two strike stunning poses and break into hysterical laughter by the end of the video. "get ready with us!!" followed by a face-savoring food emoji.

Dishing major BFF goals, Khushi reacted to the video by commenting, "Chudail" and Muska replied her, "zyada smart mat ban." Meanwhile, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s comment that stood out as she pointed out, "This is why y’all came to my set late" and Muskan dropped multiple emojis in reaction.

In addition to this, several fans dropped comments reacting to the video. A fan wrote, "just two pretty best friends doing girly things together" another fan wrote, "Looking like Twins sister besties and girlie vibes only!" while a third fan wrote, "Gorgeous girls" and another fan wrote, "Ahhhhh literally screaming rn,,,, love to see you both together on the camera"

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor will be next seen in a romantic film opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is poised to release on Feb 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently juggling between the promotions of Devara and the shoot of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Her South debut film alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be released on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, her upcoming SSKTK stars Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

