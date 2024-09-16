De De Pyaar De 2: Rakul Preet Singh is ‘off to learning dialogues’ for Punjab schedule of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De 2 are currently on a roll. The first schedule of the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2019 film De De Pyaar De has already been shot in Mumbai. According to reports, the stars are all set to kickstart the second schedule of the entertainer in Punjab. Rakul Preet Singh, who will be returning to the franchise, recently shared that she has been busy learning the dialogues.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Doctor G actress dropped an image of the file with the dialogues and scenes of her upcoming movie, De De Pyaar De 2. Using the hashtag #ddpd 2, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her excitement about starting work on it. She penned, “Here we go! Scenes for this schedule (red heart emoji). It’s always so much fun to create a character and live her journey! Ok off to learning dialogues now! Gn (red heart emoji)”

Take a look:

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the first shoot schedule of the film was in Mumbai, but then Ajay had to leave for Son Of Sardar 2 shoot in the UK. A source close to the development told the publication, “R Madhavan, Rakul, and Ajay will shoot in Punjab for some time and come back to Bombay for the next schedule again in October.”

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that DDPD 2 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2025. An industry insider told us, “It’s a four-day long weekend (holiday of Maharashtra and Labour Day) and is perfect for a film like De De Pyaar De 2, which is a family entertainer appealing to audiences of all age groups. The film will be looking to reap the benefit of the summer vacations too, as that’s when families step out in big numbers to consume content on the big screen.”

Advertisement

Revealing more about the movie, the trusted source added, “It’s a romantic comedy with a strong scope for music and will have a mood similar to the first part. Even Ajay Devgn is excited to revisit this genre after a gap.” Unlike the first part, Tabu will give De De Pyaar De 2 a pass while R. Madhavan has joined Ajay and Rakul.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan to shoot next schedule in Punjab? Here’s what we know