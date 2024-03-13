EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 to release on May 1, 2025; Filming begins in June

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar on the sequel of their 2019 romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. We also reported that the sequel will kick off from where De De Pyaar De ended and this one will be a quirky take on relationships. While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old.

De De Pyaar De 2 to release on May 1, 2025

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the DDPD team has locked the release date of De De Pyaar De 2. According to sources close to the development, De De Pyaar De 2 will hit the big screen on May 1, 2025, coinciding with the holiday of Maharashtra and Labour Day. “It’s a four-day long weekend and is perfect for a film like De De Pyaar De 2, which is a family entertainer appealing to audiences of all age groups. The film will be looking to reap the benefit of the summer vacations too, as that’s when families step out in big numbers to consume content on the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

De De Pyaar De 2 goes on floors in June 2024, once Ajay Devgn wraps up shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2. “It’s a romantic comedy with a strong scope for music and will have a mood similar to the first part. Even Ajay Devgn is excited to revisit this genre after a gap,” the source added. DDPD 2 is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and will be produced by T Series with Luv Films.

Ajay Devgn presently celebrating success of Shaitaan

While Ajay Devgn is currently celebrating the success of Shaitaan, he is today among the most bankable actors whose movie franchises across varied genres have gone on to be big commercial hits. After the Singham franchise, Golmaal franchise, and Drishyam franchise, De De Pyaar De is on its way to becoming a franchise too and the team is ecstatic. The aforementioned films aside, Ajay also has Dhamaal 4 and Son of Sardaar 2 lined up in the near future. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

