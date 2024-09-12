Rakul Preet Singh says she’s not someone ‘jo bitter hoke beth jaayega’ for losing films because of nepotism

Rakul Preet Singh, who has predominately worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film, Yaariyan. She has worked in Hindi movies like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Doctor G, Thank God, and Chhatriwali. Rakul is now gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The actress recently spoke about nepotism while discussing why she doesn't feel bitter about losing films in her career.

During her appearance on The Ranveer Show, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her take on nepotism while admitting that she has lost films. Rakul recalled that her dad would share his experience when she wished to join the army. The actress doesn't like to be a bitter person as she believes that those projects "weren't meant for her".

"I had to go into the army, my dad would share his experience with me. So nepotism, I don't think too much of (it). Yes, ye hota hai, filmein lee gayi hain but I am not the kind of person jo bitter hoke beth jaayega (It happens, I have lost films...I am not the kind of person who will end up feeling bitter), may be it was not meant for me," Rakul said.

The Doctor G actress emphasized learning that losing opportunities is bound to happen and you can grow only if you understand it. Rakul supported her take while citing a hypothetical situation from the medical industry. Rakul shared that if a doctor is unable to join the board and someone else is sent there, then it is a part of life.

Rakul continued that she believes in helping out her future kids in need and highlighted that she won't refuse it. The actress expressed that she won't ask them to stand in line and try their luck. The De De Pyaar De star added that she would try her best to support them. The 33-year-old actress connected the dots by saying that if a star kid gets "easy access" to enter films, the credit goes to his/her parents who have worked hard in their lives.

On the work front, Rakul Preet will be reportedly shooting her next schedule of De De Pyaar De 2 in Punjab with co-stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

