Deepika Padukone was launched in Om Shanti Om because of THIS reason; Farah Khan dubs actress 'full package'

In a candid conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India’s show The Bombay Dream, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shed light on her decision to launch Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. She revealed that having Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead in the film enabled her to take the leap and introduce Deepika to the industry.

During the conversation, Mukesh Chhabra highlighted Farah Khan's track record of launching newcomers like Deepika Padukone. To this, Farah humbly responded, “ To launch a hero is on another level because who will give you the money? I launched her because Shah Rukh Khan was there. So, I could take that risk.”

Deepika's debut indeed stands out as one of the biggest and most successful debuts in the industry, catapulting her to overnight stardom.

Farah Khan didn't hold back on her candid insights about what truly makes a Bollywood leading lady. According to her, a Hindi film heroine should look good, have a magnetic screen presence, and have a certain carriage that captivates audiences. Using Deepika as the epitome of this definition, Farah emphasized that the actress is a full package - her striking looks, her acting prowess, and her ability to set the dance floor on fire, she has it all.

She highlighted the importance of self-awareness, suggesting that individuals should be able to assess themselves in the mirror and determine if they have what it takes to be a leading heroine. While many aspire to be like Deepika, Katrina, and Alia, Farah noted that not everyone possesses the qualities needed to achieve such status.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika is all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

