Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh stun in ethnic outfits at sangeet

In the opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where luxury knows no limits, Bollywood's elite and renowned international figures have gathered, crafting an ambiance of unmatched splendor. On the first day, the vibrant atmosphere of the cocktail soirée, complemented by Rihanna's captivating performance, infused an additional touch of grandeur to the already extravagant festivities.

As the second day unfolded, the stars shimmered in their finest attire for the sangeet night, radiating elegance and sophistication. Stealing the spotlight were Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who looked nothing short of ethereal in their impeccably curated ensembles.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stun at sangeet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the epitome of glamour and style, graced the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their mesmerizing presence. Deepika, a vision in beige, donned a resplendent lehenga ensemble adorned with intricate gold work, exuding elegance at every turn. She accentuated her look with a stunning choker necklace and dangling earrings, adding a touch of regal charm to her ensemble. With her hair elegantly tied in a bun and makeup flawlessly enhancing her features, she looked absolutely captivating.

Ranveer, ever the fashion maverick, opted for a black and blue traditional attire that perfectly complemented the theme of the evening. Take a look: