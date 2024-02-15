Dia Mirza pens sweet note recalling wedding with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on their anniversary; ‘We cried copiously’

Dia Mirza recognized for her roles in movies like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is happily married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. Ever since then, on various occasions, the couple is seen sharing adorable glimpses of their family time on social media. Today, the couple marks another year of their togetherness. Thus, on the special day, Dia shared a sweet post dedicated to her husband.

Dia Mirza's sweet post for husband Vaibhav Rekhi on wedding anniversary

Today, on February 15, Dia Mirza and her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi are celebrating their wedding anniversary. To capture the cherished memories of their special day, the actress put together a heartfelt album filled with photos from their wedding day. She dedicated this lovely post to her husband, expressing her love and gratitude. Reminiscing about that day, she also mentioned how they shed tears of joy together.

She wrote in the caption, “On this day we cried copiously. Tears of joy and gratitude. May we continue to hold each other in our darkest hours, laugh, love and value the miracles of life. Thank you baby for every single sunrise and sunset we have shared (accompanied by a sun, red heart and lion emoji)Happy Anniversary Husband @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane #ThankYouPreeta”

Take a look:

In the initial snapshot, Dia Mirza is captured in a spontaneous moment, radiating a broad smile just moments after strolling down the aisle. Her husband, Vaibhav, averts his gaze from the camera in the second picture. Moving on to the third photo, the couple embraces warmly, showcasing their affection. The post wraps up with a gorgeous image of the couple taking pheras, tightly holding each other's hands, and sporting a delightful smile on their faces.

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza’s friends and members of the industry also extended their heart-warming wishes to the couple. Fardeen Khan wrote, “So happy for you both. Congratulations,” while Lara Dutt wrote, “Happy anniversary my beautiful Di and Vaibhav!” and Bipasha Basu wrote, “Happy anniversary.”

About Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza who was last seen in the road drama Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, got married to beau Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate wedding ceremony on Feb 15, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi, in May 2021. Alongside Avyaan, Dia and Vaibhav joyfully embrace their roles as parents to Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi.

