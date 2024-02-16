Dia Mirza gives a peek into her dreamy anniversary celebrations with Vaibhav Rekhi beside a banyan tree; PICS

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi celebrated four years of togetherness. On the special day, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress also dropped a romantic post dedicating her husband. Now, most recently, the actress also gave a peek into what her anniversary celebrations looked like, and needless to say, they were all things dreamy.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's romantic wedding anniversary celebrations

Today, on Feb 16, a day after celebrating her fourth year of marital bliss with Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram and crafted another romantic post. In her latest post, she offered glimpses of her intimate anniversary celebrations. While sharing the post, she wrote alongside, “He found a space with a banyan tree. A 150 years of age reflects its glory on us. It was a very happy anniversary (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @vaibhav.rekhi you make every day simply beautiful #SunsetKeDivane”

The carousel of post begins with Dia and Vaibhav twinning in black and beaming wide smiles for the camera lens standing outside a café. On her special day, Dia looked gorgeous in a black long indo-western dress, while her husband sported a black t-shirt paired with blue pants and beige footwear.

Take a look:

Advertisement

The following pictures give a glimpse into the perfect candlelight romantic date beside a banyan tree, set up by her loving husband. The room is adorned with fairy tale lights, rose petals, and candles. In one of the pictures, Dia is seen resting her head on Vaibhav’s shoulder while he wraps his arm around her. The second last picture is a captured photo of a crescent moon and concludes with a chocolate cake. “Happy Anniversary” reads the text on the cake.

Reacting to the post, Sonali Bendre, Shamita Shetty, and Maria Goretti dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section. At the same time, several other fans and followers dropped heartfelt anniversary wishes for the couple.

Dia Mirza was last seen in Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. She got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate wedding ceremony on Feb 15, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi, in May 2021. Alongside Avyaan, Dia and Vaibhav joyfully embrace their roles as parents to Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza pens sweet note recalling wedding with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi on their anniversary; ‘We cried copiously’