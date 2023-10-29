EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh hopes to work with Shah Rukh Khan; spills beans on Dhak Dhak, Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh earned acclaim for her role in Aamir Khan's sports drama, Dangal. The actress, who recently starred in the film Dhak Dhak, is also gearing up for the release of Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur in December. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fatima delved into her experiences with these two projects, shed light on her close bond with Sanya Malhotra, and expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh about working in Dhak Dhak and riding to Khardung La

Fatima Sana Shaik starred in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Talking about working with the three women, Fatima shared, “It was beautiful because I got to work with three different types of actors, three different actors from different generations and a different background and of course the talent that they carry with themselves. It was beautiful to be able to bond with them, connect with them, and to be able to enjoy the process of doing scenes with them. So I had a great time working with them.

Fatima also shared her experience of riding to Khardung La saying, “The bike riding was very easy to be honest. It was fun because when you ride in the mountains, there's nothing more beautiful than that in the world. Because that is when you realize how overwhelming and beautiful the mountains are, how big they are, and how infinite they are and how finite you are. And that's a very humbling experience.”

Discussing the challenges, she said, “Khardung La for me personally was very difficult because my oxygen level dropped critically low and I had to go down literally in 10 minutes after giving my shot. I have no memory of what exactly I did and what my performance was because I was told to do something, I did and I went down. I was very unwell.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tapsee Pannu as a producer

Talking about Tapsee Pannu, who produced Dhak Dhak, Tapsee praised her saying, “I think she's a risk taker. She believed that a project like this should be made and she believed in the project she believed in us and not only her but along with her there was Pranjal both of them together as producers have done a great job and they've done their best to do justice to this film. And I had a great time collaborating with them.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Sam Bahadur and working with Vicky Kaushal

Fatima is set to essay the role of Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. Discussing the same, she shared, “It was nice. It was very interesting because it's a huge responsibility but Meghna Gulzar is a great director and she knows exactly what she wants, what pitch to take, how much she wants to take from real life, how much she doesn't want to take from real life if she wants to do prosthetics or not. So she's extremely clear of what she wants from her actors and I have just tried to be honest to that and do my job as honestly as possible.”

On her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, Fatima shared, “Vicky Kaushal is a brilliant actor. I think he's one of the best actors of our generation. He is extremely professional, talented, very nuanced, and it was a lovely experience working with him.”

Praising director Meghna Gulzar, Fatima expressed, “Meghna Gulzar is a brilliant director. She knows what she wants. She's extremely detail oriented and very nuanced. She has complete clarity of her thoughts and what she expects from her actors and even all the other technicians and she's also extremely kind as a person and that makes it very easy to connect with her and to ask her questions. And you know, go back to her and ask if something is working or not working.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh on bond with Sanya Malhotra and desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Fatima also disclosed about her bond with Sanya Malhotra, with whom she is sharing the screen in Sam Bahadur. She said, “I have worked with Sanya before in Ludo and we are friends off screen so it's not like we are meeting after ages are meeting the first time after the Dangal, So there is, of course already some connection that we have but it's nice to be a part of a film that both of us believe in, which is a great film it's on Sam Bahadur. We've got Vicky and Meghna Gulzar as a director so both of us are getting an opportunity to be a part of a film which is very special.”

Sanya recently starred in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and had revealed that it was her dream come true. Talking about the same, Fatima disclosed, “I may have to agree with Sanya and I am also hoping that one day I will get to work with Shah Rukh Khan. That's my wish he is on my bucket list. “

