DYK Rakul Preet Singh's To-Be-Husband Jackky Bhagnani featured in THIS R Madhavan-Dia Mirza starrer at 15?

Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up to exchange vows with his long-time girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, in a grand ceremony scheduled for February 21 in Goa. The couple, deeply involved in the wedding preparations, sought divine blessings at Mumbai's renowned Siddhivinayak temple before heading to Goa.

Jackky marked his acting debut with the lead role in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. Beyond his prominent films like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Youngistan, and Mitron, Jackky's lesser-known cameo in R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein adds an intriguing layer to his cinematic journey.

Jackky’s cameo in RHTDM

In a pivotal scene, Jackky Bhagnani made a cameo appearance, presenting a bouquet to Dia Mirza's character, Reena, clad in an all-black ensemble. Remarkably, Jackky, at the age of 15, not only contributed as an actor but also worked as an assistant on the film's set. This romantic drama, produced by Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and featured a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, Tannaz Irani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol, among others.

About Rakul and Jackky's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in South Goa, commencing with pre-wedding festivities on February 19 and culminating in the grand event on February 21. Ahead of the weddin, Rakul and Jackky offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Reflecting their commitment to eco-friendliness, the couple has opted for digital invitations, shunning traditional paper invites, and has pledged against incorporating fireworks in their celebration. Demonstrating a proactive approach to environmental awareness, the couple has undertaken initiatives such as assigning individuals to assess the carbon footprint and planning to plant trees during the festivities.

As reported by India Today, a close source revealed, "The choice of ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's inclination towards sophistication and opulence. Situated amidst the tranquil landscapes of Goa, this expansive property provides the perfect setting for an intimate yet extravagant celebration."

ITC Grand Goa, as per the official ITC Hotel website, offers 246 rooms with direct access to Arossim Beach, spanning 45 acres of lush landscaped grounds and featuring Indo-Portuguese architectural influences. Room rates at ITC Grand Goa, ranging from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night, showcase the luxurious appeal of the venue. Notably, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have recently revised their wedding plans, opting for an Indian destination over an international one.

