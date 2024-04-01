Pear body shape? Celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan and Mrunal Thakur has got us covered with best outfits for pear shaped bodies

Pear body shapes are those in which the hips and thighs are wider compared to the shoulders and bust. Are you also someone who has a pear-shaped body? Well, that’s okay! It’s a very good thing. Your body shape is also unique and good just like you. The trick of dressing a pear body shape is to focus on the sculpted waist and torso rather than the wide hips. There are thousands of pear-shaped body jeans and dresses available that will enhance your body shape.

You are not alone if you have a pear body shape. In Bollywood, there are many actresses who have pear body shapes and these pear-shaped body celebrities embrace their body type very well. If you are looking for the best pear body shape outfits, which type of jeans is best for a pear shaped body or want to know how pear shaped body dresses, our celebrities have got you covered.

MRUNAL THAKUR

Mrunal Thakur has a pear body shape. It is recommended that a fit and flare dress works wonders for a pear body shape. It highlights your shoulders. The fit and flare dress fits snugly until the waist, then flows out from the hips. It highlights your shoulders and waistline while concealing wide hips. Also, bright colors like orange will make your upper body stand out.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s darling diva, also has a pear body shape, and she is considered one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Halter neck dresses fit perfectly on her pear body and shape will fit perfectly on yours too. Halter neck dress like Malaika’s will hug your waist and mid-section and will draw attention to your shoulders and upper body while balancing out your hips.

VIDYA BALAN

Vidya Balan has given us an example that wide-cut flare bottoms suit a pear body shape very well. The wide cut flare at the bottom of the dress gives you a slimming effect, elongates your legs, and accentuates your waist. It doesn’t cling to your thighs, so there is ease of movement.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

A-Line dresses are one of the best picks for pear body shapes because they balance out proportions and accentuate the upper body while making the hips and thighs appear smaller. Case in point, Tamannaah Bhatia’s orange strapless dress, which sculpted her waist and accommodated her voluptuous curves. Bright colors like orange are especially flattering for pear shaped girls.

DIA MIRZA

Dia Mirza has a pear body shape and she wears all kinds of outfits and makes a statement. Do you know why? Because she styles them right. Like this red of hers. It has a square neckline which draws attention towards her collarbone and upper body. It gives a broader look to her shoulders, elongates her frame, and doesn’t let the focus go on her hips.

ILEANA D’CRUZ

A dress like Ileana with ruched details at the waist and a flared silhouette can be an excellent choice for pear body shapes. The ruched waist will define the midsection, while the flare starting from the waist will add volume and movement, drawing attention away from the hips. The plunging neckline, like Ileana’s dress, could be another factor that directs attention to your upper body and provides proportion.

PARINEETI CHOPRA

The off-shoulder neckline is one of the best necklines for pear body shapes. For example, Parineeti Chopra’s red gown with an off-shoulder neckline. Off-shoulder necklines add an extra few inches to your upper body and balance out shoulders with your hips, making your upper and lower body proportionate.

MADHURI DIXIT

Co-ord sets are a great choice for pear body shapes because they are outfits that are already designed to match without you having to put much effort. Co-ords easily create a look that flatters your body and saves you from having to do a lot of mixing and matching. Choose wide-leg trousers or crop top and A-line skirt to draw attention to your waist and lengthen your legs, just like Madhuri.

