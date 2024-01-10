Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and more shower love on Fighter star

Hrithik Roshan, the charismatic and talented actor, is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Right since his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he has captivated audiences with his acting prowess, good looks, and exceptional dancing abilities. Currently gearing up for the release of his movie Fighter later this month, Hrithik received a flood of love and birthday wishes from the film industry.

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and others joined in the celebration, sharing pictures with Hrithik or sending heartfelt wishes to mark this special milestone in his life.

Bollywood stars shower Hrithik Roshan with wishes on his 50th birthday

On Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday today, January 10, his Bollywood colleagues and friends made sure to extend their heartfelt wishes on social media.

Katrina Kaif, who has shared the screen with Hrithik in films like Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, took to her Instagram Stories, and shared an image of Hrithik with a "Happy Birthday!" sticker. She expressed her admiration by describing him as a "Walking masterclass in inspiration, willpower, discipline @hrithikroshan."

Vicky Kaushal, who has often expressed his love for Hrithik, shared a photo with him and wrote, “My inspiration forever… Happy Birthday Sir! Wish you the best year ahead. @hrithikroshan.”

Kiara Advani, reported to be part of Hrithik's upcoming spy universe film War 2, shared pictures of the actor and wished him, saying, “Happy Birthday to the absolute best @hrithikroshan. Much love and light.”

War 2’s Junior NTR tweeted on X, “Happy Birthday @iHrithik sir… Wishing you an amazing one and a year full of good vibes. Big cheers to Fighter!”

