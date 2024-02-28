Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza come on board for Ibrahim Ali Khan - Khushi Kapoor's romcom Naadaniyaan? Deets

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romcom apparently titled Naadaniyaan is one of the most interesting upcoming Bollywood projects. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company affiliated with Dharma Productions, the film has now gotten bigger with the entry of Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza in the team.

Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza join the cast of Naadaniyaan

According to ETimes report, Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza have joined the cast of Naadaniyaan taking the excitement for the film a notch higher. Interestingly, it won't be the first time that the two will be a part of a film together. Earlier too, they have worked together in films like Dus Kahaniyaan, Fight Club: Members Only, Cash, and Blackmail.

Both actors are set to play significant roles in the movie, with their characters playing crucial parts in advancing the storyline.

Naadaniyaan to release directly on OTT

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Naadaniyaan will be a direct-to-OTT release and will mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. After that, Karan took to Instagram Stories and congratulated Shauna as her film with Dharmatic Entertainment went on floors.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son and Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to mark his debut as an actor in Bollywood with Dharma's film Sarzameen also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Post that he will be seen in Naadaniyaan. Before his acting debut, he and Shauna assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film started streaming on Netflix on Nov 22, 2023. Naadaniyaan will be her second film after The Archies.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza's work front

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Amazon miniTV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. He will be next seen in the upcoming big comedy film Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

Dia Mirza was seen in the 2023 films Bheed and Dhak Dhak. The actress also became a part of the much-loved Prime Video series Made in Heaven's Season 2.