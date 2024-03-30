Dia Mirza drops cute PICS with daughter Samaira Rekhi on her 15th birthday: 'I carry your heart in my heart forever’

Actress Dia Mirza, known for her memorable roles in hit films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many more regularly shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans on social media. Today, on her daughter Samaira Rekhi's birthday, Dia took to Instagram to express her love.

She posted adorable pictures with Samaira, capturing heartfelt moments between mother and daughter. The snapshots not only celebrated Samaira's special day but also gave Dia's followers a glimpse into their close bond.

Dia Mirza drops heartfelt birthday wish for Samaira

Actress Dia Mirza celebrated her daughter Samaira Rekhi's 15th birthday with a touching Instagram post. The heartwarming message included snapshots capturing precious moments. In one image, Dia and Samaira shared a selfie, radiating happiness. Another picture depicted Dia and her children resting in a car, symbolizing cherished family time. The post not only celebrated Samaira's milestone but also showcased the bond between mother and daughter, resonating with Dia's followers.

Dia captioned the post, "Happy 15th Birthday baby girl, I carry your heart in my heart forever."

Take a look:

Dia Mirza on personal front

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi exchanged vows in a private ceremony following a pre-wedding celebration hosted by their loved ones on February 15, 2021. The couple, who never publicly acknowledged their relationship until their wedding, reportedly met in 2020 and spent the lockdown together, strengthening their bond.

Vaibhav Rekhi, born in 1985 and based in Mumbai's Pali Hill, holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School. Professionally, he is an investment banker and businessman, serving as a partner at Piramal Fund Management. Pooja Dadlani, close to Rekhi and Shah Rukh Khan's manager was among the first to share the news, posting a photo of the couple's pre-wedding festivities.

