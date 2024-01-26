Did you know Fatima Sana Shaikh initially refused to play Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur?

Meghna Gulzar's magnum opus, Sam Bahadur, showcasing Vicky Kaushal in the formidable role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, made its triumphant entry into theaters on December 1. Despite facing a box office clash with Animal, which turned out to be a blockbuster, the film has not only maintained its ground but has also secured an impressive standing, attaining an average status in terms of box office figures.

Beyond the numerical success, the film has received widespread acclaim from both audiences and the esteemed film fraternity. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who portrays Indira Gandhi in the film, recently revealed that she initially turned down the role.

Meghna Gulzar convinced Fatima Sana Shaikh to take on the role of Indira Gandhi

In Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the significant role of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, earning considerable acclaim from the audience. However, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress disclosed that she initially turned down the role. She revealed that her initial response was a refusal because she didn't believe she was the right fit. It was Meghna Gulzar, the director, who convinced her otherwise, assuring her that she was indeed the right choice.

Meghna played a pivotal role in Fatima's decision to take on the role in Sam Bahadur. The actress expressed her long-standing desire to work with the filmmaker, making it a significant milestone for her. She also praised Vicky Kaushal as one of the most talented actors of the generation and expressed joy in collaborating with him and Sanya Malhotra (again), who plays his wife in the film. She hopes that more people will now watch the film on OTT platforms and appreciate their work, considering it a significant victory.

Regarding her preparation for the role of Indira Gandhi, the Dangal actress mentioned that while she did watch old videos of the former Prime Minister, she heavily relied on the Raazi director's guidance. The director provided clear instructions on what she wanted for the portrayal of Indira Gandhi, curating specific elements for Fatima. The actress delved into Gandhi's life, childhood, contributions, and even studied old videos available at Films Division. However, Meghna played a crucial role in deciding which aspects to incorporate into the character, and how much.

The Thugs of Hindostan actress also expressed her admiration for Gulzar's meticulous preparations, describing her as having a keen eye for detail. According to her, Gulzar possesses extensive knowledge about that era, wars, uniforms, textiles, and more, making her an encyclopedia on the subject. Fatima commended Gulzar's intelligence, decisiveness, and self-assurance, highlighting the value of having a director who knows precisely what she wants.

Fatima discussed the significant challenge of getting the makeup done to achieve the look of Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the time-consuming process that requires sitting for three hours. She acknowledged that the most challenging part for actors is staying calm and still during this process, which can be tedious and boring.

Sam Bahadur features confrontational scenes between the actress and Vicky Kaushal. Reflecting on her experience with the actor, she praised him as a brilliant actor and a cooperative co-actor. Working with him has been a pleasure, and she appreciated his collaborative and giving nature.

Addressing the film's release alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1, Fatima expressed uncertainty about whether it would have performed better at the box office if released solo. She acknowledged that it found its audience and suggested that success might have come later, even if the film had been released independently.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's work front

In addition to Sam Bahadur, Fatima's noteworthy performance in Dhak Dhak garnered appreciation last year. The film, featuring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi, showcased the actress's talent. Fatima's upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, a film that boasts an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.