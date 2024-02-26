Lahore 1947’s Ali Fazal drops old PIC from first meeting with Robert De Niro; thanks Dia Mirza for THIS reason

Ali Fazal is one of the extremely talented and versatile actors in the current generation. He is recognized for his nuanced acting in several acclaimed films and web-shows. Not just in Bollywood, Ali has made a stellar appearance in several international projects too. Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared a sweet picture with international star Robert De Niro and revealed how Dia Mirza played an important role in realizing his fanboy moment.

Ali Fazal shares throwback pic with Robert De Niro

On February 26, a while back, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram and shared a throwback photograph from his first meeting with American actor and producer Robert De Niro. In the photo, the overwhelmed Fukrey actor is rejoicing his fanboy moment as he gets an autograph from the international star. While sharing the photo, he also revealed how he is ‘too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos’ of the people he admires, however, it was Dia Mirza who persuaded him for the meeting.

He wrote, “ #Throwback to the 1st time i met him . God , i remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people i admire. I still am socially very awkward when i have to play myself . Lol. But to Greatness and its infection.”

Take a look:

Dia Mirza reacts

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza dropped a red heart and lion emoji. In addition to this, several fans also couldn’t keep clam over the meeting of Ali with the superstar. A fan wrote, “But de niro is god, i would have fainted,” while another fan relating to the Mirzapur actor remarked, “Same here ali . Forever awakard, and fan goggling.”

Ali Fazal's work front

On the work front, Ali Fazal is creating quite a buzz after being roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi’s highly-anticipated, Lahore 1947. Led by Sunny Deol, the film is touted to be a partition drama that will also star Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Mona Singh, and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

The eagerly-anticipated film will be backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

