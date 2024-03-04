Did Kareena Kapoor wear her wedding reception jewelry for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony?

Bollywood celebrities have been setting style benchmarks while attending the recent pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in particular, has been dominating the fashion scene with her impeccable choices. On the third day of celebrations, including the Hastakshar ceremony, Kareena stole the spotlight in a breathtaking ensemble. However, what truly captured everyone's attention was the exquisite piece of jewelry adorning her neck. It appears to be the same jewelry she wore during her own wedding reception with Saif Ali Khan.

On March 3, the festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration continued with the Hastakshar ceremony and a musical night, where Kareena Kapoor Khan made a striking appearance in a resplendent golden outfit paired with a statement choker necklace.

Interestingly, a user on Reddit pointed out that the necklace she wore is the same gorgeous piece that the actress adorned during her own wedding reception back in 2012 in Delhi following her marriage to Saif Ali Khan.

More about the itinerary of day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s magnificent celebration, preceding their upcoming wedding later this year, began with a serene brunch set amidst the surroundings of Vantara, allowing guests to unwind in the company of the majestic animals. As the evening descended, the Hastakshar ceremony commenced, with all attendees adorned in the regal attire of Heritage Indian. A divine Maha Aarti followed, leading into a dinner under the twinkling stars.

The highlight of the evening was the spectacular performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, alongside acclaimed musicians such as Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan, captivating the audience with their melodious tunes.

The night continued with an exhilarating after-party, where guests danced to the infectious beats of Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu, ensuring the festivities concluded on a high note.

