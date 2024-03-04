WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur-Jeh leave Jamnagar; Mira Rajput departs with Misha-Zain

Last weekend marked a grand celebration as the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The joyous occasion brought together the entire film fraternity and as the festivities wind down, stars have begun to bid farewell to the venue. This morning, the paparazzi captured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by their kids Taimur and Jeh, as they departed from the Jamnagar airport. Likewise, Mira Rajput was also spotted leaving with her children Misha and Zain, marking the end of a memorable celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted with Taimur and Jeh at Jamnagar airport

On March 4th, the esteemed couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan bid adieu to Jamnagar as they prepared to return home to Mumbai. Kareena exuded casual elegance in a pink co-ord set, accessorized with a stole draped around her neck, while Saif opted for a beige kurta paired with white pants.

As they made their way to the airport building, Kareena held the hand of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, who amused onlookers with his playful expressions. Joining them were their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, and Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, completing the family ensemble. Before their departure, the family exchanged warm greetings with filmmaker David Dhawan, and graciously acknowledged the cameras with waves as they embarked on their journey.

Mira Rajput and her kids Misha and Zain head to Mumbai post Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

This morning, at the Jamnagar airport, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, was spotted alongside her children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Mira exuded effortless style in a chic purple jumpsuit paired with a fashionable cape, completing her look with sleek sunglasses and a trendy handbag.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration commenced on March 1st and culminated on March 3rd. The eventful days were filled with a myriad of activities, including a concert headlined by Rihanna, a vibrant sangeet ceremony, a special performance by Diljit Dosanjh, a thrilling jungle safari adventure, and a plethora of other delightful experiences that left guests enchanted.

