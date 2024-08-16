Did Khushi Kapoor just admit to getting lip fillers and nose job? Details inside

Indian actress Khushi Kapoor made her big acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical OTT film, The Archies. Born to legendary actress Sridevi and movie producer Boney Kapoor, she is often at the other end of public scrutiny. While anyone would be hesitant to open up about going under the knife, thinking about the trolling and bashing that might follow, the actress decided to own it up online.

Recently, a fan club of Khushi Kapoor shared a video of her with her mother Sridevi when she was a teenager. Back then, she expressed her excitement of watching her mother perform on stage for the first time. This sweet clip was followed by a video from a promotional event of The Archies where she wore the same dress her mom wore, back in the day.

The side-by-side image of the mother and daughter made people on social notice that Khushi just looks like her teenage self. A user commented, “I'll be honest, Khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight.” To this, the man club responded, “THANK YOU. She was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that.”

Soon after, the actress took to the comments section and corrected that she took lip fillers and also got some work done on her nose. She wrote, “lip fillers and (nose emoji) hahaha”

People online were impressed with Khushi’s honesty with which she owned her truth. Lauding her, one stated, “@khushi05k hahaha love the fact that how genuine and open you are about that girl,” while another commented, “@khushi05k love people who own up to their work there’s literally nothing wrong w it and I wanna do it too.”

A third opined that she looks more like her mother. The user penned, “Is it me or Kushi looks more like sridevi mam than jhanvi. Jhanvi is class, i agree but kushee interms of looks is more closer to sridevi in resemblance.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi will reportedly share the seen with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a romantic comedy titled Naadaniyaan, allegedly backed by Karan Johar.

