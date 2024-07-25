EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor shares how Sridevi inspired her to connect with audience; 'I saw the effect that mom's work had on people'

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her acting prowess time and again with several movies including Dhadak, Mili, and many more. She is currently gearing up for the release of Ulajh. Ahead of it, the actress sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about a wide range of topics.

During the interaction, Janhvi expressed her aspiration to become a great actress and revealed how her late mother Sridevi inspired her to connect with the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls asking mom Sridevi why people were so crazy about her

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked how she is so open to every kind of feedback, be it good or bad.

The actress promptly shared, "I think it just comes from I want to grow. I want to be a good actress. I want to reach the top of my field. I want to move audiences with my acting and movies, want them to laugh, cry."

Recalling how her mom Sridevi inspired her to connect with the audience, Janhvi continued, "From a very early age, I saw the effect that mom's work had on people."

Janhvi further revealed that once she asked her mom when she was a child why everyone was so crazy about the late actress.

"Not that you are a doctor, soldier, politician and not doing any social work technically for people to be so emotional about you and she (Sridevi) said, 'Yeah, I am making them feel like I understand them, maybe escape their life and show them what a larger-than-life emotion is. I am making them laugh, entertaining them, dancing.' So there is a connection that irreplaceable and I think what I want is to connect with people that way. That's the aspiration."

More about Ulajh

The trailer of Ulajh shows Janhvi Kapoor portraying the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the film. People doubt whether she is worthy of her position or if she just got it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy and gets labeled as a traitor.

Meanwhile, Ulajh also casts Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will hit theaters on August 2.

