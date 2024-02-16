Did Priyamani get typecast post dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express? Here's what actress says

Priyamani who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film Article 370 has talked about how she was typecast after doing a special dance number One Two Three Four in Chennai Express. The actress who has done films in multiple languages said that she did the special dance number in the 2013 Hindi romantic comedy because of her love for Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with India Today, Priyamani said that she was being offered too many dance numbers post Chennai Express and she refused all of them because she didn't want to be known for that. The actress also said that she did the One Two Three Four song in Chennai Express because she wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, “Post Chennai Express, I kept getting a lot of offers from people where they wanted me to do special numbers. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to be known just for that.’ I purely did that only for Shah Rukh Khan because I love him and I wanted to star opposite him.”

Priyamani on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express and Jawan

After Chennai Express, Priyamani worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which proved to be his biggest grosser of all time. Talking about her experience of working with the superstar, she called him a humble and gentle soul. "Shah Rukh is all heart. He is a man who I am sure must have a fair share of haters, but people who love him are more. He is such a humble, gentle soul, very nice man. He is very courteous and respectful when it comes to anybody, not just women.” she added.

About Chennai Express

Chennai Express is a romantic comedy directed by Rohit Shetty which released in 2013. It was SRK's second film with Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om and became the first 200 cr grosser for all related.

About Article 370

Priyamani is now busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film Article 370 which also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in important roles. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film is scheduled for February 23rd, 2024 release.