Did you know Akshay Kumar broke his back while lifting The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi? Actor RECALLS

Akshay Kumar is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He carved a niche for himself with films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khiladi, OMG 2, and many more. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ahead of the film's release, Akshay talked about how he broke his back during the shooting of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Akshay Kumar recalls shooting days of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

During an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, Akshay Kumar recalled how he broke his back after lifting The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi(1996).

Recalling the incident, Akshay shared, “Mujhe bhi yaad hai (the film) aur meri peeth ko bhi yaad hai… Toot gayi thi usko (The Undertaker) uthaya tha (I vividly remember the experience, as does my back. I suffered a broken back after lifting The Undertaker). I lifted him, I was mad. He was somewhere around 425 pounds or something and we went ahead and I decided ki, ‘okay utha loonga‘ (I will lift him).

Even though he suffered a serious injury, the actor proved why he is one of the best by maintaining a positive attitude. He further shared, “Kar toh liya, sab kuch ho gaya. Teen din baad, ‘khadak’ kuch bol gaya. Then I had a slipped disc… Abhi bahot behtareen hai (Everything worked out, but my back eventually gave out)."

The OMG 2 actor said that after suffering from a slipped disc, he found solace in hydro-therapy, a treatment that involved running and exercising in water which greatly improved his condition.

More about Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 10 alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Speaking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the action-comedy casts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the role of an antagonist. The star cast also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. On the other hand, a special appearance of Sonakshi Sinha will grace the film. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

