Did you know Arbaaz Khan was offered Akshay Kumar's role in Khiladi? Actor reveals what went wrong

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan made his acting debut with Daraar in 1996 where he portrayed the role of a villain. But did you know Arbaaz was offered Akshay Kumar's role in the 1992 action-thriller Khiladi? Yes, you read that right! During a recent interview, the actor revealed it and also shared why he couldn't do this film that made Akshay a superstar.

Arbaaz Khan shares why he couldn't do Khiladi

During an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan opened up on the film Khiladi and why he could not sign the project. The actor said, "I was approached by the same directors for another film."

Sharing the reason behind not doing the film, he said, “I couldn’t do it because I was signed up with another director. The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumar’s role. But unfortunately, that other film also didn’t happen.” Khan added that the film became a big hit, and Akshay became a big star.

However, Abbas-Mustan had Arbaaz Khan in mind always, and they approached him again with their film Daraar which is his debut film.

During the same interview, Arbaaz shared that after Khiladi, they did Baazigar, and then they came to him with Daraar because they still felt they wanted the actor. He also revealed that he was paid Rs 1 lakh as the signing amount. “It was more like a break and money didn’t really matter. It was just like a token amount. It didn’t matter at that time as it was my debut," he shared.

Arbaaz Khan on working experience in Daraar

Sharing his working experience in Daraar, Arbaaz said that it was great to share the screen with established actors like Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. "I, a newcomer, was pitted against them and to stand around them and to hold my own was not very easy but fortunately, with the help of the director and their own support as actors, I could really do well," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan recently got married for the second time. He tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023.

