Kartik Aaryan asks for short hair or long hair in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; fans clear his 'confusion'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The film will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. A few days ago, the actor announced the film's release date along with a big surprise that the 'Og Manjulika' Vidya Balan is returning to the film's third installment. Amidst this, Kartik shared a picture of himself and asked fans whether he should keep long or short hair for the film.

Kartik Aaryan is confused about long hair or short hair for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Taking to his Instagram handle on February 15, Kartik Aaryan dropped a handsome picture of himself. In the caption, he asked fans whether to keep long or short hair for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bohot bada confusion ho gaya hai #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 mein Short Hair Or Long Hair."

Fans who are excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did not take a minute to react to his post. One humorously wrote, "Kuch bhi karlo bs shaving mat karo pehchan nhi payengay hum." Another commented, "Long hairs >>>>>" "aise photo dalke how should we focus on the question yaaar! aapki biceps distract kar rahi," a third fan quipped.

A fourth fan suggested, "Rooh baba long hair me ache lagte hai." Others were also seen dropping their valuable opinions along with red hearts as they expressed excitement for the film.

On February 12, sharing a combined clip of Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan dancing on Mere Dholna, the actor announced that the actress is returning to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Dropping the video, Kartik wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left a lasting impression on audiences that continues to resonate. In the second installment, Rooh Baba, played by Kartik Aaryan, also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audience. Excitement has reached new heights as the duo join hands for their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which now looks undoubtedly thrilling, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for a Diwali celebration like no other, adding an extra layer of thrill and joy to the festivities.

