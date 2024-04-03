Did you know Crew star Tabu's association with Kapoor family has been since Rhea Kapoor was 1 year old?

Actress Tabu is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film "Crew," co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie opened to rave reviews from both fans and critics. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, "Crew" prompted Tabu to speak about her long-standing relationship with the Kapoor family and her admiration for Rhea's work as a producer in a recent interview.

Rhea is a strong-headed producer: Tabu

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Tabu talked about her bond with the Kapoor family, saying, "My connection with the Kapoor family (Anil and Boney Kapoor) goes back 35 years, all the way to when Rhea was just a little one."

Tabu's Bollywood journey intertwined with the Kapoors in various ways. "At the very beginning of my career," she shared, "I did Prem opposite Sanjay Kapoor. That film was produced by Boney Kapoor." Later, she collaborated with Anil Kapoor in Priyadarshan's Virasat, an adaptation of the Tamil film Thevar Magan. Tabu added, "I shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey. It truly has been a long and fulfilling journey."

Commenting on her experience working with Rhea Kapoor, Tabu offered praise, "It is nice to see Rhea as a strong-headed producer." For those unfamiliar with Tabu's filmography, it's worth noting that she previously worked with Rhea's father, Anil Kapoor, in Virasat.

About Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew

Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma takes you on a wild ride with three flight attendants! The story follows their lives as they jet set out of Mumbai, but buckle up - things take a crazy turn with unexpected twists and surprises.

The film soared to success when it hit theaters on March 29th. It's the brainchild of some of Bollywood's biggest names, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. They joined forces under their production companies, Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, to bring this story to life.

