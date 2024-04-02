Crew: Kareena Kapoor reacts as Amul gives shout out to Tabu, Kriti Sanon and her film; Anil Kapoor calls it ‘cool’

The current buzz on the internet has to be Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew. The heist comedy film was released in the theaters earlier this week on March 29. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances. The movie has been receiving significant acclaim from the audiences and the same is translating at the box office also. Adding to the buzz, popular dairy brand Amul India has also sent a major shout-out to the film.

Amul India sends a major shot out to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew

Popular dairy brand Amul India is well-known for their creative doodles. A while back, they sent a major shout-out to the recently released, Crew. In an official post shared on their Instagram handle, a doodled image poster featured cartoon images of the lead trio- Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu as they stun in their air hostess uniform with bread pieces in their hands. Adding a dash of humor and keeping up with the theme, the text reads, “Please fasten your eat belts” and the text below reads, “Amul Crew Ka Cut.”

“#Amul Topical: Three female lead entertainer is a hit with audiences!,” the post was captioned, referring to the film’s success at the box office.

Kareena Kapoor and more react to Amul India's shout-out

Elated by the depiction, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor couldn’t resist reacting to the shout-out from the diary brand. Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Bebo wrote, “That’s the way we roll (accompanied by red-heart and rainbow emojis)” while Sonam Kapoor reshared the post on her Instagram story.

In addition to this, Ektaa R Kapoor also shared the post on her Instagram and captioned, “Amen” while Anil Kapoor expressed his delight by stating, “This is so cool! @amul_india.”

About Crew

The film revolves around flight attendants. The comedy film unfolds around the lives of three ordinary air hostesses who embark on a journey from Mumbai but end up in an unexpected tale of twists. The film that has emerged as a bonafide success was released on March 29. Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

