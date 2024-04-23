Did you know Shah Rukh Khan shot iconic ‘sattar minute’ scene from Chak De India in one take?

Sattar(70) Minute, sattar min hai tumhare paas. Shayad yeh. Tumhare zindagi ke sab se... khaas sattar minute. Aaj tum aacha khelo ya bura khelo, yeh sattar minute tumhe zindagi bhar yaad rahegi.

Shah Rukh Khan's most iconic dialogue from the 2007 movie Chak De! India remains fresh and continues to inspire coaches, sportspeople, and audiences worldwide. The ever-memorable scene resonates deeply even today.

Now, Vidya Malavade, who played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's motivational sports drama, has made a surprising revelation about the filming of the famous dialogue.

Shah Rukh Khan shot Sattar Minute dialogue in one take

While speaking to IndiaToday.in, Vidya revealed, "Any coach giving a speech to his team, will bring back the memory of 'Chak De', and especially when 'Coach sir' (SRK) is doing it, then definitely it will remind you of that moment. Most of those scenes from 'Chak De' are still prominent in people's minds and that particular scene for sure. I still remember when SRK came and shot that scene, he did that in one take, he just nailed it. He is so amazing and well prepared always and that is the magic of SRK."

She further added, "Chak De! India is a blessing that doesn't stop giving. Today, in the age where you have like five to six releases every week on OTT and theatres, you don't even remember the names or the characters. And here we are, 16 years later, still remembered."

Check out the famous dialogue here:

Vidya Malavade on receiving love for Chak De! India

Vidya continued, "When I go outside, people still stay, 'Vidya Sharma India, Yeh right dekhegi, left maregi (her iconic moment from the film)’, all of that still happens. Sometimes people ask me if it irritates me? And I'm like, ‘Are you crazy? That is an impact of film and a film that I was a part of.’ I could not have imagined this when I signed the film, when I read the script. We all knew that it was a good script. But it turned into some national treasure. People are still talking about it so many years later, I don't understand how that happened."

She also added, "This makes everything so worth it. All the struggles that we have gone through, everybody, everyone who said no to me always. And there have been many no's. It just tells you to keep going because you never know what will work. When we were shooting that film, not even a single one of us must have thought about 'iss film ka kya hone wala hain' (what will happen to this film)."

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play Don in his next titled King co-starring daughter Suhana Khan.

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan will play the part of a ‘Don’ in King and the character will have some grey shades too. “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Shah Rukh Khan will sport a long hair look with a faint beard in King and the makers will be surprising the audience with this avatar once the film goes on floors later this year in September.

